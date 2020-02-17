Ohanaeze raises alarm over drafting ‘released’ Boko Haram members into the military

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council has said that drafting suspected Boko Haram members into the military constitutes security breach.

According to the Igbo group, the alleged trend was not only anti Christians in the military, but was also undermining the nation’s security apparatus.

The President-General of the Igbo youth group, Okechukwu Isigusoro, said the federal government was allegedly loosing the war against insurgency because it was still indecisive of what to do with nonperforming security chiefs in the country.

Isigusoro said, “Releasing and absolving Boko Haram suspects into Nigerian Army, constitutes security threat and breach to Christians and Southerners in the Military.

“We seek the redeployment of Christians and Southerners in the Army from North East to the South geopolitical zone.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide calls for the immediate withdrawal and redeployment of all Christians and Southerners in the military from the troubled North East region to the South, and the release of suspected Boko Haram terrorists into the Nigerian Army under the watchful eyes of Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen. Burutai, is wrong as such obnoxious policy is a threat to the lives of Christians and Southerners in the Army.

“OYC is worried about the rationale behind the recent policy of releasing Boko Haram suspects and re-absorbing them into the Nigerian Army. We querry why terrorists fighting againtst the Nigerian Army, at the same time. This is wrong and we condemn same.”