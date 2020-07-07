Ohanaeze confront Imo Gov over killing by Fulani herdsmen

The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, on Monday paid a visit to the Imo State Government House in Owerri to see Governor Hope Uzodinma.

“Chief Nwodo indicated that he visited to commiserate with the Government and people of Imo State on the killing of an Imo citizen in Oguta by Fulani herdsmen last week and to acquaint himself with what the State Government has done about the incident and measures put in place to prevent such further violent attacks,” according to the Ohanaeze Ndigbo resident-General’s Special Adviser on Media & Publicity Emeka Attamah.

Attamah did not indicate Senator Uzodinma’s response on the issue but said in a statement that “the Governor used the opportunity to urge Igbo unity and Igbo cooperation with the Federal Government.”

“Chief Nwodo in response urged the Governor to prevail on the Federal Government to stop its marginalization policy against the South East,” the statement said.

It added that “the Governor promised to use his good offices to bring about better relations between the Federal Government and the Igbo.”

