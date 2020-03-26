Ogun women march topless in ‘prayer against Coronavirus’

As the coronavirus pandemic rages in Nigeria, some mothers in Abeokuta, Ogun state took to the streets in just wrappers to pray against the deadly disease.

An eyewitness who was driving along the road recorded the video and shared it on social media.

The mothers are seen parading a highway in just their wrappers tied around their chests, beating drums and singing as they prayed against Covid-19.

Soyombo Abayomi said the parade is a “sacrifice to send away coronavirus.”

He wrote: “The mothers in Abeokuta, Ogun State came out today for sacrifices to send away coronavirus. may God hear their prayers.”

Meanwhile, Nigerians have reacted by slamming the women for not adhering to the practice of social distancing to curtail spread of the virus.

