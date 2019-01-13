Ogun Police Nab 3 Men with 34,865 Live Cartridges

Operatives of the Ogun state Police Command on Saturday arrested three suspects with a mini truck carrying 34,865 live cartridges in Imeko-Afon Local Government Area of the state.

The three suspects – a Togolese, Isa Mohammed (36 years), two Nigerians, Alabi Fayemi (25 years) and Seyi Bamgbose (38 years) were arrested with the consignment reportedly loaded from the Republic of Togo and passed through Ilara border in Ogun state.

The Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu while parading the three suspects with the cartridges on Saturday at Imeko-Afon Divisional Police headquarters, said the consignment was heading to Onitsha in Anambra State before it was intercepted, Daily Trust writes.

CP Iliyasu hinted that the suspects were cross-border smugglers who had been on the watch-list of the Police for six months.

“The mode of the concealment aroused the suspicion of our men, consequent upon which the vehicle was stopped and properly searched.

“Upon the search, 34,865 live cartridges were discovered in cartons neatly concealed inside the vehicle.

“The suspects who made attempt to take to their heels were promptly arrested by our men and taken to border patrol base in Imeko together with the vehicle and the ammunition.

“Monetary inducement made to our officers was out-rightly rejected.”