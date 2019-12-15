Ogun herbalist kills ex-girlfriend, sells body parts

A native doctor in Ogun State, Segun Olaniyi, has been arrested for allegedly killing his former girlfriend, Abosede Iyanda, and selling her body parts to his customers.

Olaniyi was arrested by operatives of the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team alongside twelve other accomplices – Ayodimeji Adeleye, 25; Babalola Akanbi, 48; Adeifa Sogbeyinde 37, Rasaq Rasaq, 27; Sunday Akinyemi, 41; Adewole Oluwafemi, 38.

Others are Mustapha Ajibola, 31; Mustapha Iliya, 30; Shilola Amodu, 38; Jamiu Abass, 25; Smooth Kazeem, 37 and 56-year-old Adesola Oduyemi. Eight other suspects were said to be at large, Punch reports.

It was gathered that the victim’s father had reported to the police that 30-year-old Iyanda went missing on October 15, 2019, while returning from work in Ogun State.

Upon investigation, it was gathered that the victim had visited Olaniyi in his office close to a stream and while she was there, he invited Akanbi and Adeleye on the phone to his office.

He reportedly sent Adeleye to buy food for the woman and secretly put a sedative which made her to fall asleep after eating the food.

The source said,

“After she woke up much later in the day, Olaniyi told her to follow Akanbi and Adeleye to the stream to wash her hair on the pretext of helping her spiritually.

“While she was washing her hair, Adeleye pushed her head inside the water, brought out a pocket knife and killed her. Both of them carried her body from the water to the ground. They cut her body into pieces as directed by Olaniyi.”

The source explained that the killers sold the body parts to their clients, including Islamic clerics and a pastor who wanted to do money rituals.

“The IRT operatives recovered a decomposed human breast, burnt human flesh mixed with liquid substance in a bottle and calabash, one complete human foot, pieces of dry human skulls, one Laura Jeep with the number plate, KTU 801 FP, one Bajaj Boxer motorcycle marked, JGB 019 VC, one unregistered Toyota Corolla and one Toyota Matrix with the number plate AKD 703 FU were recovered from the suspects,” the source added.

Olaniyi, a father of four children stated that he realised about N90,000 from selling her body parts.

In his confession, Oluwafemi, a self-proclaimed pastor, said he bought the body part for N5,000 to perform miracles.

“The alfas I know said they also bought the flesh N5,000 and used it to prepare concoctions for their customers,” he added.