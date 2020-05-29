Ogun eases lockdown, returns to normal business

Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, on Thursday, announced the plan to ease the eight-week lockdown against coronavirus (COVID-19) to allow normal businesses to operate from Monday to Friday.

Speaking with journalists in Abeokuta, the state capital Thursday, Abiodun said the ease of the lockdown will take effect from June 1.

Movement would now be allowed between 6.00 a.m. to 8.00 p.m. from Mondays to Fridays while the lockdown would still be in force on Saturdays and Sundays.

“This second phase has two major elements of further relaxation of the restrictions and expansion in the number of days, in contrast to the current three days of Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

“This new phase opens up all the five working days in the week.

“In addition, there will be no time restriction from Monday to Friday, with the exception of the curfew period from 8.00 p.m. or as may be directed by the President.

“Let no one make a mistake; from all available data and simulations, we are yet to reach our peak.

“Consequently, the further easing of the lockdown is not a license to believe that all is over,’’ the governor said.

He added that the government would, by next week, finalize the guidelines for lifting the ban on religious activities.

“Gyms, event centers, cinemas, arcades, bars, casinos, nightclubs, swimming pools, barber-shops, spas, beauty salons, and all public parks, including those in private residential estates will not be allowed, even during this new phase of relaxation,” he said.

