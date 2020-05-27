Ogoni women protest topless over detention of demolished hotel manager

Ogoni women, Tuesday, marched topless in protest at Zaakpon community, Khana Local Government Area, demanding the release of arrested Dr. Azoroh Bariledum, Manager of Rivers State Government’s demolished Prodest Hotel, Alode, Eleme.

The protesters, irked by the news that Azoroh has tested positive to Covid-19 in detention, vowed to match naked to Government House Port Harcourt, Wednesday if the hotel manager was not released within 24 hours, Vanguard writes.

“We are suspicious and hope it’s not what we are thinking, that someone deliberately infected our son with the pandemic to prove a point that he was guilty of the allegations being levelled against him. We will not accept that,” they said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

