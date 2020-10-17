‘Oga No Dey Form Like Say You Dey With Us’ – Falz to Dino Melaye

Falz has issued a stern warning to Dino Melaye not to give an appearance like he’s sided with Nigerian youths.

The rapper made it known to the former Senator representing Kogi West senatorial District after he tweeted in support of the nationwide protests of the youths against police brutality among other issues.

Dino Melaye had tweeted on Friday, October 16, 2020 that;

“Government have no power in our extant laws to ban protest. So Government must realise that the people have woken up from their slumber. Work with the people or welcome a revolution”.

Not convinced by his social media display of solidarity which is likely for aesthetics, Falz replied the tweet with;

“Oga no dey form like say you dey with us! We go soon face una matter #EndSARS

Oga no dey form like say you dey with us! We go soon face una matter #ENDSARS https://t.co/OfnUKEF9an — Bop Daddy (@falzthebahdguy) October 17, 2020

