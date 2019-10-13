Offset Surprises Cardi B With Two Lavish Diamond Rings on Her Birthday

Happy birthday, Cardi B!

The rapper turned a year older yesterday and received two heart-shaped diamond rings from her husband, Offset, for the occasion, and posted the moment on Instagram.

“Thank you sooo much babe @offsetyrn I can’t believe it 😱Deum @pristine_jewelers ! I’m so happy ❤️Soo grateful,” she wrote in the caption.

Offset also shared the moment with his followers writing, “TITANIC DIAMOND 💍 💎 HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY QUEEN U DESERVE EVERYTHING THAT COME YOUR WAY I LOVE YOU AND OUR FAMILY TOGETHER.”

He later added a close-up photo of the humongous diamond adding, “KIDS WE DIDNT COME TO PLAY.”

Check out her post below: