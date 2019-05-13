Offset Surprises Cardi B With Diamonds and Birkins on Mother’s Day: Watch

Offset surprised Cardi B on Mother’s Day.

The “Money” rapper was away from home for Mother’s Day weekend, but her husband brought the holiday to her when he surprised her with a visit with baby Kulture.

And from the clip she shared on social media, he apparently splurged on some lavish Mother’s Day gifts — two Hermes Birkin bags, along with some his-and-hers diamond-encrusted watches.

This comes barely a year after they welcomed their daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus into the world.

Watch Cardi B’s video of her sweet Mother’s Day surprise below.

