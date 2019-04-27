Offset Reunites With Her Father After 23 Years: See The Emotional Video

Offset has reunited with his father and has shared the emotional video from their meeting.

The Migos rapper apparently last saw his dad 23 years ago, and now says that he has put the past behind them as he chooses to show his father all the love he deserves.

“DREAMS DO COME TRUE HAVENT SEEN MY FATHER IN 23 YEARS !!!!!! AND I STILL LOVE HIM THE PAST IS THE PAST AND THE PRESENT IS ALL WE HAVE TO RELY ON WE NOT PERFECT IN ANY SHAPE OR FORM I LOVE YOU POPS !!! NO MATTER WHAT!!!!” Offset captioned under the video.

This comes after his recent interview on The Breakfast Club, where he revealed that he hasn’t seen his father since he was four years old and hadn’t spoken with him over the phone since 2016.

Asked why his father remained absent, the rapper said it was due to pride. “It just started to make me upset. I’ve reached out and you’ve slapped my hand. You slapped my hand when it wasn’t even out,” he explained during the interview. “You didn’t even come back to put anything in my hand. So now I feel like you don’t have any respect for me. You’re still running and you don’t have to.”

His dad is no longer running. Check out their reunion video below; it will make you cry, I promise: