Offset Gifts Kulture a Hermes Birkin Bag

Tofunmi Oluwashina

Clocking two years in the Cephus household is sure a big deal and Offset had proven that with his gift to Kulture.

The rapper splurged some thousands of dollars on a pink Hermes Birkin handbag, a late birthday gift to his daughter who clocked the 2-year-old milestone on July 10.

Offset shared the video of himself unwrapping his gift to Kulture who was beyond excited and couldn’t wait to grab the newest addition to her growing collection of expensive accessories.

“Late is better than never | Birkin my baby”, he captioned the video.

Late is better then never I Birkin my baby

