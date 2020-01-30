Offset detained by cops after reports of person with a gun at LA shopping mall

AbiolaCelebrity / MusicNo Comment on Offset detained by cops after reports of person with a gun at LA shopping mall

The footage below shows a man reported to be the musician, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, shouting at police as he is handcuffed outside The Grove shopping centre.

Offset, who can be seen wearing a yellow pullover was pushed against a wall and detained by an officer while demanding to know why he was being handcuffed.

The Rapper was detained by Los Angeles police officers after receiving a report of a person with a gun in the shopping center’s multi-story parking structure, TMZ reports.

Another man, believed to be a member of Offset’s entourage was also detained.

It’s unclear at this time if the Migos rapper or the other man were affiliated with the suspect who reportedly had a gun.

Offset’s most recent run-in with the law came in May 2019, when an arrest warrant was issued for the rapper in Sandy Springs, Georgia, after he was allegedly set off by a person filming him on a cellphone camera, which he is accused of subsequently breaking.

Related Posts

Ciara and Russell Wilson are Expecting Baby ‘Number 3’

January 30, 2020

AKA Headlines Kirstenbosch Summer Series 9 February

January 30, 2020

Universal Music Africa Signs Famous Kenyan Band Sauti Sol

January 30, 2020

About Abiola

View all posts by Abiola →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *