Offset and Playboi Carti Walk in Virgil Abloh’s Off-White Show in Paris

Yesterday, Virgil Abloh kicked off his Off-White festivities in Paris for the Paris Fashion Week, and the prolific designer enlisted the likes of Offset and Playboi Carti to show off his new collection.

This is not the first time that Off-White’s Virgil Abloh, who is also the artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear, has tapped musicians as models. Last year, Playboi Carti, Steve Lacy, and Dev Hynes all walked in his inaugural Louis Vuitton show.

Now, Carti and Offset, who made his runway debut at New York Fashion Week last September at Jeremy Scot, are back again on the runway, this time for Abloh’s show.

Check out snapshots of the show below: