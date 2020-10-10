Offset Admits He Misses Cardi B. Is That Hope?

Offset misses his wife and mother of his daughter, Cardi B and is not ashamed to say it.

The Migos rapper had earlier posted an Instagram video asking fans what new colour of hair to sport following his break up from the ‘Bodak Yellow’ crooner.

Offset made his current state of mind known in the comment section of The Shaderoom after its Instagram page shared the video of him.

One of the comments in the post had tagged Offset, noting that he looked very stressed. Unashamed, he replied that he does miss Mrs WAP and asked that the individual call her for him but in private.

Recall that Offset made a grand gesture of getting Cardi B back the last time the married pair broke up after cheating allegations.

Though he is yet to make any such gesture this time, it looks like he may well be headed in that direction.

