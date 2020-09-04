Officially Single, Keyshia Cole Celebrates Her Divorce from Daniel Gibson

Keyshia Cole is now legally a single woman as her divorce from ex-husband, Daniel Gibson has been finalised.

The songstress and mother of two who recently called it quits with her boyfriend and father of her second son, took to Instagram to share the good news, celebrating the final dissolution of her union with Gibson with whom she shares a son too, Daniel Gibson Jnr.

Keyshia Cole revealed she was very happy to have the ‘weight’ of the divorce finally lifted off her shoulder though she stated it was not a shade at her ex-husband.

Sharing a picture of herself on her Instagram feed, she captioned it;

“I’m so damn happy my divorce is FINALLY, FINAL!!! This is not a SHADE POST PROMISE! Just a genuinely happy post that that weight has been lifted from over both our heads”.

