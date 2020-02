The much-anticipated video of the collaborative single, Shekere, from Yemi Alade and Angelique Kidjo is finally here.

The single is a remix of Kidjo’s 90s single Wombo Lombo and features Maasai and Sarakasi dancers. It was produced by Alade and her longtime partner, Taiye Aliyu, through their Effyzie Music Group.

Check out the video below: