Official Trailer of ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’, Chadwick Boseman’s Last Film Drops

The official trailer of the last film that Chadwick Boseman did before his tragic death, ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’, has dropped.

The trailer of the Netflix original film which stars Viola Davis alongside Boseman, Taylour Paige, Colman Domingo, Glynn Turman and other great actors, dropped on Monday night, October 19, 2020

The movie which is set in 1927 Chicago, centers around “Mother of the Blues”, Ma Rainey, played by Academy Award winner, Viola Davis, her ambitious horn player played by Chadwick Boseman, and a white management team.

The film which is based on the play by Pulitzer Prize winner, August Wilson and was directed by George C. wolfe will drop on Netflix come December 18.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom will be available in select theatres in November.

Check out the official trailer below.

