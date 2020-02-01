Official Trailer for Fast & Furious: Han Rises From the Dead

Fast & Furious fans are so excited after they learned about Han’s return to the franchise, and this comes as a shock partly because of his graphic death in the third film.

His character had proved so charismatic that director Lin and screenwriter Chris Morgan bent time to bring him back for the next three films, making “Fast & Furious,” “Fast Five” and “Fast & Furious 6” prequels to “Tokyo Drift.”

Now, he is here for the latest installment of the film and fans have already gone apeshit.

