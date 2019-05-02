Officer Shot During Police Gun Duel with Abductors of Buhari’s In-law

The Katsina Police command has said that its patrol teams at Kusada Division intercepted and engaged the abductors of Magajin Garin Daura in a gun duel that led to the shooting of one Inspector Muntari Maikudi attached to the Division.

The spokesman of the command, SP Gambo Isah in a statement on the abduction of the traditional ruler said the police officer sustained a gunshot injury and was rushed to Federal Medical Center Katsina for treatment.

“The Command enjoins members of the public to always assist the security agencies with timely and actionable intelligence on the activities of these bandits. Be rest assured that the command and indeed other security agencies are on their toes to bring to an end the activities of these bandits” he said

Meanwhile, a source, who craved for anonymity, said the Magajin Gari might have been targeted because of his standing.

“You know he is married to Hajiya Bilki, a niece to President Muhammadu Buhari, being the daughter of his elder sister, Hajiya Rakiya. He is also the father of Fatima, who is married to the president’s Aide De Camp (ADC), Col. Mohammed Abubakar.”