Off to a New Adventure, Femi Otedola is Set to be an Author

Femi Otedola is off to a new adventure.

The billionaire businessman has been busy writing his first book during the quarantine and is only putting final touches to the manuscript.

In a video shared on Twitter, the CEO of Geregu Power Plc., told his daughter, DJ Cuppy that he was dotting the Is and crossing the Ts of his latest venture after she walked in on him in his study.

Don’t ask for details yet because we’re not telling.

