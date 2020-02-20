‘Of Occupy Nigeria, and the birthing of a revolution’ by Demola Olarewaju

Lawyer and political commentator, Demola Rewaju, has given his cherished insight into present state of affairs in Nigeria and the likelihood of political revolution or lack of it.

In typically authoritative manner, Mr Rewaju gave an insightful rundown of the series of events that led to the ouster of former president, Goodluck Jonathan, beginning with the ‘Occupy Nigeria’ protest in 2012.

Enjoy his analysis below and see if there are parallels between the situation in the country then and now…

I’ve learnt over time that historical phenomena happen in the view of many but it takes keen perception to understand a moment in history and also factor in the circumstances that birthed it. “All day’s come from one day” is what Enya said in one of her songs, reverse also true.

“One day comes from all days” and before Occupy Nigeria happened in January of 2012, there was another hugely popular and highly successful revolution of sorts that led to changes in Aso Rock. The Save Nigeria protests of 2010 which took the Turai Yar’Adua cabal down.

The 2010 protests had the crucial backing of a section of the ruling power elite at that time – GEJ as VP was in support of it and it was easy for Dr. Tunde Bakare to champion that cause along with others, because no mass protest is as sweet as one with backing from ‘above.’

I use the word ‘above’ to indicate a section of the power elite which supported GEJ vs the cabal; also Dr. Tunde Bakare outside his pastoral office to analyse him as a political factor of that time, not as a clergyman. Certain peculiar events and persons birthed Occupy Nigeria.

Many can understand the role of Bakare in the protests and revolutions but that nobody in his clergy world could protest against his political moves during the Save Nigeria protests was based on who the man had proven to be in the Xtian world – he was a gadfly, or a maverick.

When in 1998 (or so) the RCCG started a programme and tagged it “Holy Ghost Festival – Lekki 98”, Bakare mounted his pulpit and declared it was a worship of ‘mammy water’, that’s why they did it at the Beach and called it a Festival. Following year, they changed name and venue.

Much before then, Bakare had mounted his pulpit and torn Oyedepo’s book into pieces because of some things he disagreed with. When Oyedepo challenged him on why he tore his book, Bakare said it was his book – because he had paid for the copy he tore. The man was ‘wild’.

So when a man like that leads a political movement, others clergymen won’t talk – because he’ll give you back, hot hot. And the Save Nigeria movement was very successful, enabling Nigerians to believe in the power of their protests, which Occupy Nigeria would capitalise on.

Shortly after the success of that movement, Tunde Bakare and Yinka Odumakin met with Ag. President Goodluck Jonathan and told him to use his power to deal with the enemies of Nigeria. GEJ refused and said he wouldn’t use up to a certain percentage of his powers as President.

Bakare left the Villa angrily – his vision of a popular revolution birthing a messiah was dashed by a pusillanimous president. Aso Rock then made the mistake of sending him and the others “thanks for coming” in dollars – he publicly excoriated GEJ and co, next thing was CPC.

Bakare pairing with Buhari was the legitimisation of Buhari in the SW but their loss in 2011 wasn’t the major catalyst of Occupy Nigeria the following year. In September 2011, a hugely popular mass uprising rocked America and it was called “Occupy Wall Street”.

Also in that year, the Arab Spring revolution picked up steam as many Muslim countries rose against the authorities – these events massively influenced Occupy Nigeria but it still won’t have happened until those in power provided the perfect excuse for the same thing to happen.

Bakare had lost faith in GEJ since that unfortunate meeting in Aso Rock and had been denouncing him publicly as a sort of false messiah. GEJ then went and increased fuel prices from 65 Naira to at least 140 Naira – a total removal of subsidy which even ‘mad’ OBJ didn’t attempt.

Obasanjo increased petrol prices a record number of times, about 6 different times in the space of 8 years, even doing the last one on May 27, 2007 just before he handed over power but he never attempted to remove the entire subsidy at once. GEJ was ‘bold’, to be charitable.

Worst thing about that subsidy removal was the timing – it was done on January 1 when many people had travelled from their places of work to their home states. And nobody travels more during that period than GEJ’s then political base – the SE and SS, and they were most affected.

NLC quickly swung into action – declaring perhaps the most popular strike action in that period of national history. People were legit stranded far away from their work stations so the first week of 2012 which preceded the strike was more or less like a strike also.

The fuel price increase was about %120, so if you bought fuel of 5k to fuel your tank for a trip homewards, you then needed over 10k to do the same back to base. Factor in hoarding and scarcity and you could easily have needed 20k – everyone was angry. Then politics took over.

Politically, Nigerian voters had less than a year before rejected Buhari/Bakare and voted Goodluck – now he had increased fuel prices and looked like the Rehoboam whom Bakare had likened him to before, in the eyes of the voters who now felt used, betrayed and dumped politically.

Buhari’s base up North was already looking and learning from Arab Spring – Tunisia, Libya and Egypt had changed leaders by popular revolt, surely Nigeria could also do the same. Then there was a certain Bola Tinubu also in Lagos who had built structures seemingly for this moment.

Tinubu had built strong media relationships since his 1999/2000 battles with Gani Fawehinmi then entered into the media space as a proprietor himself with TheNation and TVC, the latter which was built on the land where LASPOTECH was to be sited in Ketu. All these came together.

To make matters worse: even in PDP, GEJ had inadvertently lost the support of the House of Reps where rather than back the initial SW choice of Muraina Ajibola from Oyo State, some women had approached the then First Lady to champion the cause of Mulikat Akande and GEJ agreed.

It was a victory for women in politics but the majority of PDP House members pulled back and supported Aminu Tambuwal instead and he won. Aso Rock however made it clear from June 2011 that the executive it wasn’t comfortable working with Tambuwal as Speaker of the HOR.

So when the fuel subsidy removal matter happened, the HOR quickly reconvened in January during the protests and passed a resolution calling on the FG (which the HOR is naturally a part of) to reverse the fuel price – it was double jeopardy but more was to come politically.

The Governors who had all agreed to fuel subsidy removal in the past, including Oshiomhole and Fashola soon showed GEJ the other face of politics as they denounced the move entirely and publicly so, saying they were still at exploration stage, not implementation.

Meanwhile: a major section of Nigerian youths had seen their mates in Occupy Wall Street, and maybe Arab Springs too – they decided to form groups to join Occupy Nigeria – that is where “Enough is Enough” was birthed, along with many other activist groups.

I supported the fuel subsidy removal back then in principle and was against the Occupy Nigeria madness but TVC daily fed us with live coverage from Ojota and other centres of the protests – PH initially joined in fact until they saw that it became political against GEJ.

From the first or second day of the protests, police killed somebody, Ademola Oyerinde or so and it started to look like GEJ was a tyrant using police to hound citizens. But the leaders of that struggle knew GEJ was not brutal, he had told Bakare he wouldn’t use power harshly.

They were emboldened to call GEJ names, more and more artistes and popular figures joined them daily, performing to the delight of audiences. Some of my friends – bored after playing street football till the sun became too intense around 10am also trekked to National Stadium.

I remember some guys back then who were interviewed and they had trekked and hitchhiked from Ikorodu to Ojota; politicians gladly supplied refreshments to the crowd there in and in the Surulere Stadium, some individuals even took snacks to the venues for others.

GEJ meanwhile refused to capitulate for some time until Senate President David Mark and some others waded in – his opponent knew all along though that this President would not dismantle us with force and he would cave in to pressure eventually, they had studied him very well.

