Odumakin tasks FG on COVID-19 donations

President, Centre for Change, Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin, has advised the government to modify its strategy for the distribution of relief materials across the country especially as many people are complaining.

The activist, in a statement Tuesday, said it has become imperative for government to take a closer look at the templates adopted for the exercise.

“Let each governor be atop such sensitive programme of this nature to distribute relief materials directly and monitor same effectively for the benefit of the people’s welfare.

“In Lagos, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has held strategic service positions before and should be able to navigate this effectively.

“Messages were actually sent to the aged on LASTRA database but investigations revealed that those concerned might still be awaiting their own relief package.

“Someone who spoke to us said he knew of two aged people over 60years that received the message from the relief-sharing committee and who responded before the deadline of 12noon, March 31, 2020.

“He regretted, however, that “as at today, no food package has been received by them. May be the relief will get to them after they might have died of hunger,” the statement noted.

It further said, “For transparency and accountability sake, the LASTRA sms responses should be collated and made public for us to know how many families were reached with relief materials.

“Covid-19 donations and their utilisation all over the federation must be put in the public domain.

“The media should insist on strict accountability with government giving status updates on such funds and its applications to the public on a regular basis.”