Oduduwa Republic: Yoruba group petitions US, UN, others over threat to Aare Adams, Akintoye

A Yoruba Self-Determination Group, named Yoruba Voice of Liberation, YOVOLIB, has warned against the arrest of the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Aare Gani Adams; president of the Yoruba World Congress, YWC, Professor Banji Akintoye, and other Yoruba leaders saying “Nigerians in the Diaspora will respond if the two leaders are touched”.

In a statement titled “Four Things President Muhammadu Buhari Must Do To Avoid International Actions and Sanctions”, President of the group, Dr Adekunle Ademola, the group urged the international community to call the Buhari-led government to order on the use of live bullets against harmless protesters, saying it is a gross abuse of human rights which if not stopped, could lead to a revolutionary response from the people.

The statement reads: “Nigerian government must respect the right of expression, end violence on peaceful protesters and provide a platform for dialogue on way forward. The job of law enforcement agencies is to monitor the protest such that order is maintained. This is far from the case in the treatment of protesters in Nigeria.

“People of Yoruba land and entire Nigeria have the right to peacefully express their choices in the affairs of Nigeria. In every civilized community, similar to what operated during Brexit and similar situations in the history of nations, groups/parties for and against particular terms of association should be allowed to exercise their fundamental rights of expression in enabling environment that enhance informed choices.

“Also, the Federal government must desist from the path of deploying military and lethal weapons on peaceful protesters. It is the job of the police to control the citizen population in law enforcement, while the army is for controlling and enforcing borders. Dispatching military to meet peaceful protesters with lethal weapons is in breach of the law, national and international.

“No harm should happen to Aare Gani Adams, Prof Banji Akintoye and Mr Sunday Adeyemo. No harm should happen to citizens agitating for their rights.

“Yoruba people of South-West Nigeria and all ethnicities must not condone the practice of unprovoked attacks, or killings of protesters which are purely acts of state terrorism.”

