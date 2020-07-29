Odion Ighalo Kicks off Vacation with Shirtless Photos

Odion Ighalo is taking a much deserved break following the end of the Premier League season.

The Manchester United striker, shared photos of himself on yacht, including a shirtless shot, vacationing at an undisclosed location.

Odion Ighalo was very instrumental in helping his team finish in the top at the just concluded season which ended on Sunday, July 26.

Taking to Twitter, the striker shared these photos below.

The Europa League is set to resume on August 5, so we guess Ighalo is resting up so as to deliver yet another impressive performance for his club side on the competition.

