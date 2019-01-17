Octavia Spencer Teams Up With Bryce Dallas Howard Team for ‘Fairy Tale Ending’

Octavia Spencer and Bryce Dallas Howard reportedly are teaming up Universal Pictures’ Fairy Tale Ending, And this comes after they worked together on The Help.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the pitch for the female ensemble comedy was made by Jim Hecht and Tracy McMillan, who will also write the script.

And while it is unclear at the moment what the plot details are, Seth MacFarlane has signed on to produce the film with Erica Huggins. Howard will also produce, while Spencer will executive produce alongside scribes Hecht and McMillan.

We can’t wait!