Octavia Spencer Says LeBron James Helped Her Get Equal Pay for Netflix Series

Octavia Spencer has revealed that LeBron James helped her receive fair pay in her upcoming biographical series on Madam C.J. Walker.

The Oscar-winning actress told a Sundance crowd that James had to speak out on her behalf when she was contracted to star in the series which follows the life of beauty product entrepreneur Walker. The series is executive produced by James and Spencer.

“I have to say, when I was negotiating my deal for ‘Madam C.J.,’ LeBron James had to intervene,” she told the Park City crowd, per TMZ. “We need all our male counterparts to be in the fight with us.”

This is not the first time that LeBron James will be speaking for equality in pay. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, James noted how women of colour like Serena Williams fight to be accepted as equals.

“What we all have to understand is what she is fighting for is bigger than just that match,” he said. “She is fighting for equality—always having to win more, more, more, just to feel equal. Being an African American woman playing in a predominantly white sport, she’s dealing with so much more. I have no idea what was going on in her head, but I feel that struggle.”