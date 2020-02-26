Octavia Spencer Plays America’s First Female Self-Made Millionaire in Netflix Series

Netflix has now shared the first trailer for its new miniseries, Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker, starring Octavia Spencer.

Per Complex, the four-part limited series tells the exciting story of Madam C.J. Walker, the pioneering black haircare entrepreneur who was America’s first woman to become a self-made millionaire. Pushing back against racial and gender biases and business competition, Walker transformed haircare while championing social change.

The show features Blair Underwood, Tiffany Haddish, Carmen Ejogo, Garrett Morris, Kevin Carroll, and Bill Bellamy.

Check out the trailer below:

