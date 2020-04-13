Oby Ezekwesili berates Bello El-Rufai over rape threat and ethnic slur

Bello, son of Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai, continues to command the headlines for wrong reasons following his invective-laden rant on Twitter Sunday.

It all began after Bello clashed with a Twitter user named Consigliere with the @oewonah after the former criticised United States President, Donald Trump, for not doing enough to handle the outbreak of Coronavirus in America. You can catch up on the drama here.

Amid the outrage stirred by his shocking threat of rape and attack towards Igbos, Oby Ezekwesili, a former Minister of Education in Nigeria, has called for him to recant and apologise.

Giving her thoughts on the matter, Ezekwesili said, “Did I just see horrific tweets from your handle threatening gang-rape? What was that? Why the ethnic vitriol toward Igbos? What’s that, Bello? Too tragic!

“You need to not just immediately apologise for those vile tweets but get into an anger management program quickly.

“I have maintained that we can disagree without being disagreeable. We can object without being objectionable. Healthy debates and divergences that arise are important for democratic development of societies.”

There’s however little chance he’ll heed the words of Ezekwesili in light of the turn of events.

On Sunday, when Bello’s mother was tagged in the Twitter posts, she clearly support her son’s show of shame.

She said, “Don’t @me. Sow the wind, reap the whirlwind. All is fair in love and war.”

Apparently, he’s got his parents’ backing, and Oby may as well spare herself the trouble.