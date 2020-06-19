Obiwanne Okeke of Invictus Group Pleads Guilty to #4.2 Billion Wire Fraud

Obiwanne Okeke of Invictus group has changed his plea from ‘not guilty’ to ‘guilty’

The Nigerian businessman was arrested in the United States in August 2019 for $11 million (N4.2 billion) fraud.

Okeke and others were alleged to have targeted American businesses in their schemes.

Court documents state that Unatrac, a subsidiary of Caterpillar, a heavy equipment, was one of the companies targeted by Okeke and his co-conspirators in a business email compromise scheme that has been ongoing for years.

Obiwanne Okeke who has been in prison for several months could face up to 20 years in prison. This is according to the Department of Justice, Eastern District of Virginia.

“Okeke pleaded guilty to a conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Okeke faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison when sentenced on October 22.

“Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties.

“A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

