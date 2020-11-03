Obigbo massacre: Wike won’t go free – Nnamdi Kanu

IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu, has warned that all those who have hand in the alleged ongoing killings of ”innocent Biafrans” should know that vengeance is coming.

In a statement by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, Kanu challenged Governor Wike to take action and find the killers of his people instead of being an apologist to the military.

The statement read: “Everybody that has a hand in the ongoing Obigbo genocide must know that vengeance is coming. It’s not a matter of if but when. And when it does come, apologists like Wike and the Nigerian Army must remember what happened at Obigbo.

“There were riots and disturbances all over Nigeria. Nigerian Army and Police have killed and continued to kill hundreds of young people and in retaliation, young people attacked police stations.

“To single out the inhabitants of Obigbo for extermination is a vicious and evil undertaking and a calculated attempt by Wike to please his Fulani masters and Britain that tried but failed to exterminate the Igbo race between 1966-70. Obigbo will not die, it shall rise again because the blood of the innocent is crying out for revenge.

“The 1966 alliance of the axis of evil is once again at play. History has taught us not to forget, we will not forget. Those children in Obigbo murdered have nephews and cousins who are so embittered to the point that they can no longer be controlled. I feel sorry for Wike and all collaborators in this brutal genocide.

“Twist the narrative all you like, nobody can stop the hand of time. When the rain begins to fall, remember I warned you. I will not write, neither will I comment on this issue again.”

