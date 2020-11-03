Obigbo killings: Group gives Wike 72 hrs to withdraw soldiers

In the wake of alleged ongoing killings in Obigbo, Rivers State, a frontline Igbo pressure group, the Igbo National Council (INC) has threatened to drag Governor Nyesom Wike to the International Criminal Court (ICC) if he fails to withdraw the army in the area within 72 hours from Tuesday.

The group, which promised a FATWA on the Rivers governor, has alleged that his reasons for unleashing the army on members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the area are for his purported 2023 ambition of running for the Vice Presidential seat.

A release by the National President of INC, Chilos Godsent, and the Secretary-General, Zulu Ofoelu further stated thus: “We have noted the treacherous broadcast by the Gov Nyesom Wike regarding the activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra in Rivers State and arrived on the conclusion that Gov Nyesom Wike is dancing ‘Surugede’ and very will soon be disappointed.

“We have done the detailed analysis of the treacherous and unholy romance of Gov Nyesom Wike with the bloodthirsty murderous Nigerian soldiers whom Nyesom Wike has commissioned to massacre the Oyigbo residence.

“Intelligence available to the Igbo National Council shows that the satanic alliance of Nyesom Wike with the Jihadists Nigerian Soldiers was triggered by his inordinate desperate ambition to vie for Vice President in 2023 Presidential race.

“The script is that Nyesom Wike must show to the Jihadists that he has the capacity and willingness to attack and try to exterminate the Igbo Race in Rivers State as a condition to get the support of the Caliphate,” the statement read.

However, advising the governor INC said “The Igbo National Council, therefore, wishes to advice Nyesom Wike to go back to school to read history in order to be clearheaded of what the outcome of his new alliance will be in 2023.

“When they finish using him they will dump him like they dumped Adams Oshomole, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, and Sen. Ahmed Bola Tinibu and many others.

“Finally, the INC, therefore, call on Nyesom Wike to immediately recall those bloodthirsty killer gangs of the Nigerian soldiers that are rampaging in Obigbo killing innocent armless Nigerians while Boko Haram is busy sacking many communities in the Northern Nigerian States.

“Consequent upon the above, we, therefore, give Nyesom Wike seventy-two hours from Tuesday 3rd November 2020 to withdraw those murders disguising as Nigerian soldiers from Obigbo or we shall declare a Fatwa on Nyesom Wike and also petition him to the International Criminal Court (ICC) on offence of genocide.”

