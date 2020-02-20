Obiano wades in on Asuzu ordeal

The viral video of veteran Nollywood actor Ernest Asuzu begging for alms to treat himself of a health condition has caught the attention of the wife of Anambra State Governor, Chief Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano.

The actor, rumoured of being seriously sick for a while now, is said to have allegedly gone bankrupt trying to treat himself.

Mrs. Obiano, who runs an NGO, Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFE), intervened upon hearing the news and immediately evacuated the actor to Chukwuemeka Odimegwu Ojukwu Teaching Hospital, Amaku, Awka, Anambra State, where he has been receiving treatment in the past two weeks.

Speaking on her motivation to help Asuzu, Mrs. Obiano said that she is only fulfilling her destiny saying that she had been into charity work since 1991.

“When I read about Asuzu’s condition, I called for arrangement to be made to bring him for treatment and close attention.

“I believe that God created me for a purpose. I do what I do because it is my calling. I am not doing it because I am a First Lady. No! I have been into it since 1991 and I am still doing it.

“People just got to know about it because I became the wife of a Governor. But what I do comes from the heart. It is not something peculiar to governors’ wives. I don’t want to blame anybody or look down on anybody or for not doing what they don’t do,” she said.

Mrs. Obiano expressed satisfaction with the improvement in the condition of Mr. Asuzu and the quality of attention given to him so far by the Chief Medical Director and doctors at the hospital. She enjoined them to sustain the good job and also extend it to other patients.

Earlier, while briefing Mrs. Obiano, the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Basil Nwankwo, attested that Asuzu has made good recovery and is in high spirit.

He said that the actor would be discharged before the weekend.

Expressing his profound appreciation, Mr. Ernest Asuzu, thanked Mrs. Obiano for coming like an angel to rescue him even though she never knew him.

The veteran actor, who was overwhelmed with joy, thanked God for using the wife of the state Governor to locate him. He said that her gesture, apart from driving him to tears, has given him a second chance to life when all hopes appeared lost.