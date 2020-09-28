Obi sympathises with Zulum, others over Boko Haram ambush

Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 elections, Mr. Peter Obi, has expressed his sympathy to Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, on the recent Boko Haram attack on his convoy that left some security aides dead.

The former Anambra State governor, in a statement by his Media Office on Sunday, called on the Federal Government to strengthen Nigeria’s security architecture and intensify efforts against terrorism in the country.

Obi described as shocking, a violent attack of this magnitude on a serving governor, saying the attack underscored “how monstrous and bold terrorism has become in the country and how vulnerable the poor masses are.”

He explained that terrorism knew no tribe, culture nor religion, but affected everybody equally, and urged the Federal Government to employ the country’s security architecture to keep Nigerians safe.

Condoling with Zulum, Obi urged him to take heart while praying God to give him the fortitude to bear the loss of his men.

He also extended his condolence to the families of the victims with a prayer to God for their peaceful repose.

