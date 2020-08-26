Obaseki will beat Oshiomhole, Ize-Iyamu silly – Edo elders

Edo leaders on Tuesday advised the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, not to dissipate so much time and energy campaigning for APC gubernatorial candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize Iyamu and his running mate, Gani Audu.

They also accused the former governor of over¬heating the polity and exposing the nation’s fragile democracy to greater danger.

“Most people see Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and Gani Audu as not possessing the leadership character required to lead Edo State in this new age,’’ the leaders said.

“Pastor Osagie Ize- Iyamu should get ready to suffer another defeat”

The leaders, in a communiqué made available to journalists in Benin, described Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as an obstacle to a better Edo State.

Obaseki goes up against Ize-Iyamu in the state governorship poll September 19.

