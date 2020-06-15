Obaseki set to dump APC for PDP

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State is expected to dump the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) today for the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ahead of his inevitable defection, the embattled governor spent much of yesterday (Sunday, June 14) consulting PDP governors in the South-South.

He was in Port Harcourt to see Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers before undertaking similar visits to Akwa Ibom to see Governor Udom Emmanuel and Bayelsa to rub minds with Governor Douye Diri.

There is however a drawback as Obaseki intends to run with his deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu, on PDP platform while Edo PDP governorship aspirants are said to have been insisting that he should run with one of them.

APC has already approved its screening and appeal committees’ reports which disqualified Obaseki and two others from participating in the June 22 governorship primaries in Edo.

The party’s National Working Committee (NWC), led by its National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, announced Obaseki’s disqualification on June 13 at a news conference in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission has slated September 19 for the governorship poll in Edo. The state was ruled by PDP until Oshiomhole broke the run and successfully finished his two terms, after which he handed over to his now-estranged political godson, Obaseki.

