Obaseki orders probe of Benin Specialist Hospital

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has ordered the probe of contracts for the construction of the Benin Specialist Hospital and supply of hospital equipment.

The state government has also constituted a Commission of Inquiry to conduct a detailed inquiry into the process leading to the conceptualisation, design, construction and equipping of the hospital and to determine if there was a breach of the Edo State Procurement Law and other extant laws and procedures, ChannelsTV writes.

In a statement, the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie (Esq.), said the commission is to be chaired by Hon. Justice J.U. Oyomire (rtd), with Prof. Emmanuel Obaseki-Ebor, Mrs Elizabeth Uwaifo, Enemaku Hilary Igemoh Esq., as members, while Mr Anthony Izevbekhale (Esq.) is to serve as the commission’s secretary.

“The appointment takes immediate effect,” he noted.

Speaking further, Ogie said the terms of reference of the commission includes: “To conduct a detailed inquiry into the processes leading to the conceptualisation, design, construction and equipping of the Benin Specialist/Central Hospital Extension (originally designated as the Accident and Emergency Unit) and determine if same were in breach of the Edo State Procurement Law and other extant Laws and procedures in that regard.”

Others, according to him, are: “to inquire into the process of tendering for, award, execution and payment for all contracts arising from and/or connected with the Benin Specialist/Central Hospital Extension and to determine if such payments (s) were made in compliance with extant laws.”

The commission is also charged: “to verify the details and dates of construction carried out on the project and equipment supplied on the Hospital project and to determine if same were in line with the contract stipulations and timelines”.

According to him, they are to “identify any losses and/or damages incurred or suffered by the Edo State Government and to further identify all persons responsible for such losses or damages”.

Ogie noted that the commission will “make appropriate recommendations for such disciplinary civil or criminal sanctions to be meted out against any persons found to be responsible for such losses or damages suffered by Edo State Government arising from failure to follow extant Laws and procedures.”

Other tasks include, “To make recommendations to Government to prevent a reoccurrence of such breaches, losses or damages in the future and make such further recommendations to the Government as may be considered by the Commission.”