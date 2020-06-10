‘Obaseki is our product’ – UI

The University of Ibadan (UI) has confirmed that the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki graduated from the institution.

In a statement by its Registrar, Mrs Olubunmi Faluyi, UI said Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, studied Classics.

The statement pointed out that the Governor gained admission to the university in the year 1976 and graduated in 1979 with a Second Class Honours (Lower Division).

“Records of his admission and graduation are intact in the archives of the university.” the statement said.

This comes after opposition leaders in the state’s chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) accused Obaseki of presenting a fake certificate ahead of the governorship poll in the state.

Obaseki has been feuding with his predecessor and national chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole over the second term ticket.

Oshiomhole is backing Osagie Ize-Iyamu for the APC ticket.

