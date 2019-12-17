Obaseki hails Buhari at 77

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his 77th birthday, lauding his impactful contribution to Nigeria’s development.

The governor, in a statement, congratulated the President for adding another year, noting that the impact the president has made since assuming office will entrench his legacies in the hearts of Nigerians.

According to him, “On behalf of the government and good people of Edo State, I heartily congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari on your 77th birthday anniversary. It is remarkable that you have left indelible marks in the sands of times in your foray into politics, implementing policies and programmes that have impacted positively on Nigerians.

“We join other Nigerians in wishing you more years of good health and wisdom to continue to steer the ship of the Nigerian state aright.”