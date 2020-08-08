Obaseki fetes Daisy Danjuma on 68th birthday

Gov Godwin Obaseki of Edo has congratulated Sen. Daisy Danjuma on the occasion of her 68th birthday, describing her contribution to the development of the state and Nigeria as remarkable.

In a statement on Friday in Benin, Obaseki said Sen. Danjuma, who is a Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had excelled exceedingly in numerous endeavors and continued to remain a shining inspiration for many in the state and beyond.

“I congratulate Sen. Daisy Danjuma as she marks her 68th birthday.

“A worthy daughter and ambassador of the state, she has made an indelible impact in different spheres of life, championing developmental programs and ensuring credible representation of Edo people.

“As Senator representing Edo South Senatorial District, she served the people creditably and continues to champion the development of the people and empowerment of vulnerable groups.

“An amazon of no mean repute, we celebrate her resolve and commitment to development and pray that God grants her more fruitful years,” he prayed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

