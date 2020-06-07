Obaseki dismisses ward claims, alleged forgery

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has dismissed claims he lost his ward in the last general elections, noting that those who make up such stories forget that election results are documented.

Obaseki stated that he won his ward, urging Edo people to be wary of the antics of rumour mongers in the run-up to the elections scheduled for September this year.

The governor said this during a Thank You tour to principal officers and ward leaders in Oredo Local Government Area (LGA) of Edo State, TheNation writes.

According to him, “When people come out to lie that I didn’t win my ward during the last election, they forget that election results are documented.

“They say I forged my certificate. How can you forge the certificate of the University of Ibadan? I am not like those that burn buildings to cover up their certificate issues.”

The governor said the forthcoming governorship election in the state would be a watershed moment in Nigeria’s nascent democracy, noting that the polls will change the face of Nigeria’s elections and strengthen its democracy.

On the purpose of the visit, he said, “I am just going round to say thank you to my people for their support so far. I am assuring them that I will continue my good work in the state.”

He continued: “We have been practising democracy for 21 years now. We cannot continue to behave the same way. This time, we will change the narrative. This will be a government of the people by the people and for the people. It will not be a government of the people by a few people.”

The governor and his entourage visited wards 1, 2,3,4,5,6,8,9 during the tour.

