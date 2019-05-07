Obasanjo’s Wife Says Ex-President Hired Assassins to Kill Her, Son for Supporting Buhari

One of the wives of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Mrs Taiwo Obasanjo has raised the alarm over an alleged plan to assassinate her and her son over their support for President Muhammadu Buhari.

She claimed that the former President has hired assassins to kill her and her son Olujonwo Obasanjo for publicly declaring support for Buhari in the last Presidential elections

Taiwo made the allegations in a statement she released on Monday, saying: “From the reliable information at my disposal, it was disclosed to me that Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has paid the assassins who are already trailing me to kill me and my Son Olujonwo.

“The assassins intend to kill me first and make it appear as an armed robbery operation.

“The second phase of the plot is to kill my son, Olujonwo in another armed robbery attack in the night.

“I want the world to know that my life and that of my son, Olujonwo is under threat for supporting President Muhammadu Buhari in the last election.

“I am crying out now to let the whole world know who to blame if anything happen

“Since President Buhari won the election Chief Obasanjo has developed a very strong hatred for me and my son and he does not speak to my Son again or pick his calls.

“I am appealing to anyone who knows ‘Baba Obasanjo’ to please tell him not to kill me and my Son. Politics should not be a do or die for him and it should not become a crime that must bring me and my Son death because we are supporting President Buhari.

“I am also appealing to the police and other security agencies to please come to our aid. This is a serious threat and the police should please help us.” Chief Obasanjo has vowed that he will kill us both and nothing will happen.

“This matter is not a joking matter. This issue is not imaginary or attention seeking or a publicity stunt.”

Obasanjo has yet to publicly respond to the matter.