‘Obasanjo’s Shame’ – Fayose Hails Buhari for Honouring MKO Abiola

Immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has resumed his feud with former President, Olusegun Obasanjo.

Fayose lamented that the former president, despite being the “greatest beneficiary” of June 12, failed to honour the acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993, Presidential election, late Moshood Abiola.

In a tweet on his Twitter handle, Fayose said it remained a sore-point that Obasanjo refused to do the needful for Abiola.

According to him, honouring Abiola by President Muhammadu Buhari was to shame Obasanjo who had the opportunity to do it but did not because of his ego.

Fayose commended Buhari for braving the odds to honour Abiola by declaring June 12 Democracy Day and by naming the National Stadium in Abuja after him.

“Honouring MKO Abiola by Muhammadu Buhari is to Obasanjo’s shame,” Fayose wrote.

“It remains a sore-point of his political history that because of ego, Obasanjo, who’s the greatest beneficiary of the June 12, 1993 struggle failed to honour his kinsman, MKO Abiola. So, I commend President Buhari.”