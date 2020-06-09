Obasanjo warns of imminent food crisis

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo has warned of imminent post-COVID -19 food crisis in Nigeria and other African countries.

The elder statesman therefore called on governments in the continent to rise up to the challenges ahead.

Obasanjo urged Nigerians to take the issue of post-COVID -19 seriously, saying after the virus had run its full course, it would precipitate a food crisis in Africa.

He spoke at his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) Lake Pond in Abeokuta, Ogun State, where he kicked off a fish farming project at the weekend with 50,000 pieces of sub-adult fishes.

Obasanjo elected to venture into both Catfish and Tilapia species with initial 50,000 fingerlings, which were released for acclimatisation and subsequent growth inside the lake pond, located directly opposite the main Library.

The dynamic ex-President said the idea came from his thinking out of the box.

A week earlier, OOPL had laid-off dozens of workers at the sprawling facility as the COVID–19 pandemic and the attendant lockdown of Nigeria bites harder on its hospitality and other businesses.

