Obasanjo unveils new ‘vision for Nigeria’

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Friday revealed that he has a new vision for the nation.

Obasanjo who spoke at the public presentation of a book “My Life, My Legacy,” an autobiography of the leader of the pan Yoruba sociocultural Organization, Afenifere, Chief Reuben Fasoranti in Akure, the Ondo State capital, urged Nigerians not to be afraid of what becomes of the future of the country.

The author of the book had earlier in his welcome remarks delivered by Chief Sheinde Arogbofa on his behalf expressed serious concern on the state of the nation, TheSun wrtes.

He said: “While recommending the book for you to read, I can’t but prepare your minds for some of my worries about the state of the nation which I invite you to share with me and find early solutions to.

“At over 94 years I am still here with you because of the grace of God and even though as an individual I am fulfilled, I regret to say that all is not well with the country. No thanks to the insecurity of life and property, worsening unemployment of able-bodied citizens leading to all manners of crimes, threatening famine which is a conspiracy between mother nature and the ravaging of the land by ever surging marauders and so on.

“I call on all concerned to quickly arrest all these before they tear the country apart. Beloved countrymen, this is not the Nigeria of my, nay our, dream.”

However, Obasanjo while allaying Fasoranti’s fear, assured the Yoruba leader of a better Nigeria, saying he could see a new vision and observed Nigerians having a new understanding of the nation.

He said: “Baba, I feel your sense of frustration. That you are saying this is not the Nigeria of my dream, the Nigeria I laboured for all my life or a seemingly hopeless Nigeria.

“I want to assure you that I have a vision of a new Nigeria. I see new understanding among Nigerians. New awareness among Nigerians, new realisation among Nigerians.

“As long as there is life, there is no end to working for Nigeria. We have nothing else to do except to follow your examples.

“When the time comes, my prayer is that you will see Nigeria of your dream that you have laboured for, the Nigeria our founding fathers wished for. Not Nigeria without development and a nation without security. In your lifetime we will have Nigeria of your dream,” he stressed.

Governors Kayode Fayemi, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and Adegboyega Oyetola of Ekiti, Ondo and Osun states respectively also graced the occasion.

The National leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who was represented by the Osun State governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola, launched the book with N20 million.

Prof. Stephen Banji Akintoye, a professor of History who reviewed the book, recommended it for all Nigerians, particularly politicians and public officeholders to read so could emulate the living legend.

Dignitaries present at the occasion include Chief Olu falae, Chief Gbenga Daniel, Senator Olurunnimbe Farukanmi, Mr Eyitayo Jegede, Chief Segun Adegoke, Senator Cornelius Olatunji, ex-Governor of Kwara State, Alara of Ara who represented the Ooni of Ife, Senator Tayo Alasoadura.

