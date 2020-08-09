Obasanjo tests negative for COVID-19

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has tested negative to coronavirus (Covid-19).

The former president reportedly took the test last Friday, August 7, 2020, at his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) Pent House residence, Okemosan, Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

This was disclosed by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, who said samples of the test, conducted by one Dr. Olukunle Oluwasemowo of the Molecular Genetics Laboratory 54gene, Lagos, Nigeria, was returned negative on Saturday.

The laboratory is one of the accredited laboratories approved by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to conduct the crucial Covid-19 test on both asymptomatic and symptomatic cases.

