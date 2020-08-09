Obasanjo reacts to Kashamu’s death

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo has reacted to the death of a former Ogun state Senator, Buruji Kashamu.

Kashamu passed away on Saturday at Cardiology hospital, Lagos after complications from coronavirus (Covid-19) infection.

Reacting to his passing, Obasanjo said despite his smartness against law, he was unable to escape death.

The ex-president, in a condolence message to the state governor, however described the death as sad.

“I received the sad news of the demise of Senator Esho Jinadu (Buruji Kashmu) a significant citizen of Ogun State. Please accept my condolence and that of my family on this irreparable loss,” he wrote.

“The life and history of the departed have lessons for those of all us on this side of the veil. Senator Esho Jinadu (Buruji Kashmu) in his lifetime used the maneuver of law and politics to escape from facing justice on the alleged criminal offense in Nigeria and outside Nigeria.

“But no legal, political, cultural, social, or even medical maneuver could stop the cold hand of death when the Creator of all of us decides that the time is up.

“May Allah forgive his sin and accept his soul into Aljanah, and may God grant his family and friends fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

