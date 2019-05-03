Obasanjo Looking Suave in Suit! [Photos]

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo is a man full of surprises, and he showed that part of himself again by stepping out in suit recently.

Nigeria’s straight-shooting former leader ditched his customary native attire during a visit to Vietnam – and he pulled it off just fine.

Obasanjo joined Hailemariam Desalegn Boshe, former Ethiopian prime minister, and other dignitaries to showcase the works of Chuong, a gifted Asian tailor, based in Hanoi, capital of Vietnam.

Dressed in suits, the August visitors stepped into the showroom of Chuong, who was awarded “Tailoring Artist” by the state council of Vietnam based on his skills.

Beaming with smiles, Obasanjo posed for photographs.

Check out some of the photos below:

