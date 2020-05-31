Obasanjo Library sends workers home

The management of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, Ogun State has asked its workers to go home until further notice following the effect of the COVID-19 on the business.

Apart from some top members of staff, cleaners, and security guards were most affected by the “temporary lay-off.”

It is understood that the sprawling OOPL which has various units including guest house, zoo, cinema, halls, bar, car wash among others, was battling delay in the payment of salaries before coronavirus worsened the situation.

One of the workers at the security unity told reporters, “We were owed up to four months salaries last year before it was cleared.”

The source said a number of the workers are equally owed between two to three months’ leave bonuses.

The temporary layoff was signed by the Library’s head of human resources, administration, and procurement, Olanike Ogunleye.

It indicated that the affected workers’ would be recalled when business picks up, saying there are not eligible for any payment “during the period of cessation.”

“As you are aware, the current COVID-19 pandemic has had a toll on all our business significantly. This has resulted in making some difficult business decisions.

“Due to this situation, we regret to inform you that your employment will be put on hold until further notice.

“This temporary cessation is effective from 31st May 2020 and until business picks up and you are recalled back to work, please note that you are not eligible for any payment during this period of cessation,” the statement partly reads.

The Managing Director of OOPL, Vitalise Ortese, in a chat with Daily Trust, described as mischief, the report by a section of the online news platforms that the organization “sacks its workers.”

“We did not sack anybody. It was clearly stated there, temporary cessation. We have not made a kobo since March 16 or thereabout.

No bailout and we didn’t get palliative from the government. How do we pay salaries? It’s normal we have to allow people to go temporarily.

“It happens everywhere. Banks are laying off and other organizations have asked people to go home. Everyone is affected, including me. All members of staff are affected. Obasanjo’s children are affected, even Obasanjo himself is affected,” Ortese said.

