‘Obasanjo Knew About the Annulment of June 12’ – Kingibe

A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation Ambassador Babagana Kingibe, said ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo was one of the architects of the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, which was won by the late Chief MKO Abiola.

Kingibe, Abiola’s running mate on the platform of the defunct Social Democratic Party (SDP), said although Obasanjo attempted to convene a meeting of statesmen to address the aftermath of the June 12 crisis, President Muhammadu Buhari only attended the inaugural meeting and stopped because of the direction of the session.

He broke his silence for the first time on the annulment of the election while appearing on a Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) programme.

“In the aftermath of the annulment, one of the architects of the annulment, former President Olusegun Obasanjo tried to get some elder statesmen (former presidents and so on); I think at the African Leadership Forum to see how the aftermath of the annulment could be addressed or to see how the problems arising from the annulment could be addressed.

“And I think President Muhammadu Buhari did attend the meeting once, the inaugural meeting. I understood that when he (Buhari) saw the direction of the meeting, he decided not to attend again.

“Every time the issue of the annulment came up over the years, his position was very clear; it was very firm that the election was free, fair and there was a clear winner. And that the annulment was unjustified.

“So, having had the opportunity, perhaps, to right the wrong, I won’t be surprised he did so because it is in his character to try and do justice, however, belated and under whatever the circumstances.”

Asked if he was surprised by the declaration of June 12 as Democracy Day, Kingibe said: “In a way, yes. I was surprised more by the timing of it than that it happened.

“I was actually on lesser Hajj in Saudi Arabia when the announcement was made. I was not surprised that it was made because I knew President Buhari felt strongly about June 12.”

He paid glowing tributes to Abiola for being the arrowhead of the campaign for the actualisation of the June 12, 1993 mandate.

He added: “You know, June 12 was the creation of all Nigerians. All Nigerians were the architects of June 12.

“Like all collective endeavours, there is always a leader, and one can never diminish the role of MKO Abiola in the final stages of this political journey to democracy in giving the leadership; in being the arrowhead and the symbol of that struggle for democracy.”